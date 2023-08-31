Help Protect North Carolina's Waterfalls

Western North Carolina’s amazing bounty of waterfalls—more than 200—has been a lifetime fascination for Kevin Adams, long-time friend of the magazine and author of the definitive “North Carolina Waterfalls,” now in its third edition.

One of Adams’ recent undertakings in the realm invites waterfall fans to help with their protection, maintenance and even adoption. Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina, a non-profit whose website is as easy-going and charming as Adams himself, offers Carolina falls fans the opportunity to join and volunteer to degrees ranging from casual help to becoming an adopter of a specific waterfall, which entails visiting four times a year—twice for distant falls—for cleanup and care.

For more information:waterfallkeepersofnc.org

And Speaking of Waterfalls . . .

The U.S Postal Service has honored three Blue Ridge region waterfalls among its recent issue of 10 Forever waterfall stamps: North Carolina Upper Falls along the Blue Ridge Parkway; Dark Hollow Falls in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park; and Grotto Falls in the Tennessee section of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

