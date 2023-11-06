New Book From BRC Contributor

Julia Nunnally Duncan’s new book, “All We Have Loved” (Finishing Line Press; release date of November 10), presents more than 30 of Duncan’s essays, three of which first appeared in our pages: “Watching Crows,” ”The Christmas Hawk” and “The Stone Cutter’s Tools.”

Duncan will be touring with the book in December, or copies can be ordered here: finishinglinepress.com/product/all-we-have-loved-by-julia-nunnally-duncan

