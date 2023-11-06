New Film Documents Efforts to Restore the Chestnut Tree

The American Chestnut Foundation has released “Clear Day THUNDER: Rescuing the American Chestnut,” an inspiring 53-minute documentary on the efforts of the American Chestnut Foundation (ACF) to restore the Appalachians’ once-dominant tree species, which was virtually wiped out by a deadly blight.

The film, which features such luminaries as President Jimmy Carter, Dolly Parton, author Barbara Kingsolver and others, documents the tireless work of ACF over the past 40 years to restore the chestnut.

The film is available for public and private screenings in local venues, garden clubs, libraries and partner organizations in the tree’s native range. For more information: rescuingtheamericanchestnut.com

The story above first appeared in our November / December 2023 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!