Patsy Cline House: Open Longer, New Displays

× Expand Celebrating Patsy Cline,Inc. The Patsy Cline House in Winchester, Virginia, now contains more displays of her life.

Are you “Crazy” about Patsy Cline? If you are a fan or just curious about the late superstar singer, the good news is that the Patsy Cline Historic House in Winchester, Virginia, is extending its hours and days.

The regular season usually ends on October 31. This year the house is extending tour dates into November and December. The house will be open weekends in November and December—Friday (10am - 4pm), Saturday (10am - 4pm) and Sunday (1pm - 4pm)—through December 15.

The house will be decorated for the holidays the first weekend of December. New on display will be some of Patsy’s costumes and personal items.

Celebrating Patsy Cline, Inc. (CPC), restored the Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 South Kent Street to its original appearance, circa 1950, when Patsy lived there with her mother and siblings. The house portrays the story of Patsy’s Winchester years, the lives of others associated with her, and events that were pivotal to her career.

Patsy Cline (born Virginia Patterson Hensley; September 8, 1932-March 5, 1963) was an American country music singer during the late 1950s and early 1960s. She died at age 30 in a private airplane crash in Camden, Tennessee.

CPC is looking for volunteers to assist with the Patsy Cline Historic House as well as for items and recollections of Patsy that can be incorporated. Call 540-662-5555 or email CelebratingPatsyCline@gmail.com for more information.

