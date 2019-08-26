New Documentary Aims to Save Waterways

× Expand Center for Culture Preservation Director David Weintraub interviews Jere Brittain, chair of the Upper French Broad Defense Association that fought the TVA’s plan to dam tributaries of the French Broad in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Filmmaker David Weintraub explores the deep relationships between water and human in his latest documentary, “Guardians of Our Troubled Waters: River Heroes of the South.” The film tells stories of the efforts to save waterways in western North Carolina, East Tennessee and South Florida, focusing on two women author/activists. In our region in 1955, Wilma Dykeman published “The French Broad,” a clarion call to clean up the polluted river in western North Carolina.

“The film is the story of ordinary people who made extraordinary efforts to protect what was most dear to our community, which in my mind is the natural resources around us,” says Weintraub, who hopes the film will inspire a new generation of water protectors. Visit SaveCulture.org for information about viewing the film.

