Foothills Conservancy on a Roll

Two tracts were recently protected, with another in the works.

The Canoe Creek purchase includes 330 acres; inset shows planning phases for its future use for public recreation, archeological exploration and events.

The folks at Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina have been busy in 2020! In March, they sold 96 acres on Chestnut Mountain in Caldwell County to the U.S. Forest Service to add the former private inholding to the Pisgah National Forest. Conservation of the tract will help protect headwaters of the Yadkin River and provide a natural buffer between Boone Fork and Johnny’s Knob. The conservancy bought the land in 2018 and held it for the Forest Service while public funding was secured. The agency plans to use the land to expand trails for mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding.

And earlier this year, the conservancy bought 330 acres of the Oak Hill Community Park and Forest near Morganton, ensuring permanent protection of Canoe Creek, forests and farm land, and scenic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The organization will make Oak Hill a destination for public hiking, biking, education, archeological exploration and community events. Funding came from multiple individuals, businesses and churches, and foundation grants. “For many in the Oak Hill community, this property holds sentimental value,” said staffer Beth Willard-Patton. “It has been rewarding to see our community come together in such a big way for a common goal!” They are working to raise additional funds for an adjacent 321-acre tract.

foothillsconservancy.org/oakhillpark

