Crayfish Comeback?

Two crayfish nearing extinction could have a lot more room to roam if a federal plan to protect their habitat is approved. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes designating 445 stream miles in West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky as critical habitat for the Big Sandy and the Guyandotte River crayfish. Any project with federal funding or permitting would have to check with the wildlife agency first to make sure the species are not harmed. The crayfish have lost between 60% and 90% of their range due to water pollution, largely from coal mining. Not only do crayfish filter impurities from water, they are a food source for trout and other fish. “Protecting the habitat of these unique species will not only help prevent their extinction, but safeguard water quality for people too,” said Perrin de Jong with the Center for Biological Diversity, which had sued the agency to list the species for special protection in 2016. biologicaldiversity.org.

The story above appears in our May/June, 2020 issue. For more subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active BRC+ subscription. Thank you for your support!