Biltmore Gardens Preserved in Forever Stamp

A new audience of garden lovers will discover the colorful tulips and blooming Wisteria at Biltmore Estate’s Walled Garden in Asheville, North Carolina. The image is now part of a set of new Forever postage stamps released nationwide by the U.S. Post Office on May 13.

The American Gardens collection, designed from photographs from photographer Allen Rokach, includes 10 gardens significant to American History in a pane of 20 stamps.

Frederick Law Olmsted, lauded as the “Father of American Landscape Architecture,” designed the Walled Garden at Biltmore. He’s also known for other premiere projects including Central Park In New York City.

“I think that my great-grandfather George Vanderbilt would be proud to see Olmsted’s work preserved and recognized nationally in this way,” says Biltmore President and CEO Bill Cecil. “There have been many who have cared for our gardens for over a century and we love sharing the estate with our guests.”

This isn’t the first time Biltmore has been honored with a stamp. The “American Architecture” series, issued August 28, 1981, features Biltmore House and Richard Morris Hunt within its collection of enduring examples of American architecture. Also, on September 12, 1999, the USPS issued the Frederick Law Olmsted commemorative stamp.

