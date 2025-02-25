Yonni Gets New Kid-Based Digs at Grandfather Mountain

Many folks in our region have enjoyed a sweet treat at the former Fudge Shop at North Carolina’s Grandfather Mountain, but come mid-year, visits to this space will reveal a new identity.

× Expand Grandfather Mountain’s new Yonni’s Clubhouse will aim mountain science at kids ages 5 to 12.

By the second half of 2025, it will reopen as Yonni’s Clubhouse. Yonni, of course, is a Yonahlossee salamander which serves as the mascot for the Junior Naturalist Program. This species of salamander was first collected in 1917 at a site on Grandfather Mountain.

Yonni’s Clubhouse will serve as a hands-on science and environmental center geared toward kids ages 5 to 12. The 1,300-square-foot space will offer around 10 interactive exhibits focusing on pollinators, climate, weather and ecosystems. Highlights include a seek-and-find forest mural, exhibit habitats for snakes and treefrogs, a drawing nook and microscope station.

In addition, programs will be held on the wrap-around covered porch, which connects to an ADA-accessible nature trail.

Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, says the new space fits in well with their mission to educate a new generation of dedicated environmental stewards. He hopes it will foster in their young visitors a lifelong interest in science.

