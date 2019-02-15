Explore the Highest Road in Each of the Southern Mountain States

× Expand visitnc.com - Chip Henderson North Carolina State Highway 128 over Mt. Mitchell, at 6,576 feet, is the highest roadway in Blue Ridge Country’s Southern Appalachian coverage area.

Data site geotab.com has identified the highest mountain roads in each U.S. state, with Colorado 14er Mt. Evans leading the way. Here are the highest roads in each of the states in the Blue Ridge Country coverage area, beginning with North Carolina, home to the 15th state-highest road in the country:

• North Carolina: State Highway 128 over Mt. Mitchell, at 6,576 feet.

• Tennessee: Clingman’s Dome Road over Clingman’s Dome, at 5,704 feet.

• Virginia: Whitetop Mountain Road over Whitetop Mountain, at 5,521 feet.

• West Virginia: FR 104 to Spruce Knob summit, at 4,850 feet.

• Georgia: State Route 180 spur to Brasstown Bald, at 4,765 feet.

• Kentucky: Black Mountain Ridge Road to Black Mountain, at 4,109 feet.

• South Carolina: F. Van Clayton Memorial Highway to Sassafras Mountain summit, at 3,545 feet.

