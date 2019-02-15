900 North Carolina Acres Protected

“The conservation of Little White Oak Mountain demonstrates the importance of protecting land for wildlife facing an uncertain future,” says Peter Howell of OSI.

Two-thirds of the land was transferred to the state to expand the Green River Game Lands for hiking, hunting and other outdoor recreation, and the remaining 300 will be a local park next to Polk County Middle School.

Learn more: openspaceinstitute.org/news/osi-grant-secures-protection-of-900-acres-in-north-carolina-blue-ridge-foothills

END OF PREVIEW

The story above appears in our March/April 2019 issue. For more like it, subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription.