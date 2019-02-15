30 Years Ago in Blue Ridge Country

“We’re losing plant and animal species at an alarming rate. Every new construction project means a little more habitat destroyed. Once a species becomes extinct, that’s it. We’re just trying to slow down the rate at which they are disappearing by saving some of the habitat”

—Steve Hobbs, then director of land protection in the Virginia office of the Nature Conservancy (and now California senior project director for the Conservation Fund), in a March/April 1989 piece by Becky Hepler.

END OF PREVIEW

The story above appears in our March/April 2019 issue. For more like it, subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription.