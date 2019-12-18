Architecture Tied To Jefferson Now A Boutique Hotel

The Blackburn Inn’s history reaches back to 1825.

× Expand Joe Tennis The refurbished Blackburn Inn is scheduled to open a wellness center in 2020.

Thomas Blackburn, born in 1795, studied architecture and construction details with Thomas Jefferson when Jefferson was contructing the University of Virginia, at Charlottesville.

A few years later, in 1825, Blackburn began construction on what has become his own architectural masterpiece: what is now known as the Blackburn Inn at Staunton, Virginia.

Opened as an inn in 2018, this 49-room boutique hotel occupies what was once the main administration building for the Western State Hospital. From 1828 to 1976, the Western State Hospital occupied a meticulously designed collection of 22 buildings. Later, from 1981 to 2002, these buildings along U.S. 11 in Staunton became known as the Staunton Correctional Center.

The property was abandoned from 2002 to 2006. Then a long-term renovation began with the Villages at Staunton and, later, the Blackburn Inn.

“This is the only boutique inn,” says hotel manager Lacy Peterson, 43. “All of the other developments have been apartment buildings.”

The modern hotel features glass doors in the hallways plus a hot breakfast best enjoyed on the porch overlooking the lush lawn. Inside, a spiral staircase climbs to a cupola, which affords a 360-degree view of the property, listed on the national historic landmarks register.

“It just has impeccable grounds and really unique features throughout the property,” Peterson says. “We plan in 2020 to open a wellness center that will have yoga classes, a meditation studio and then also cooking classes, as well as conference space.”

Blackburn Inn, 301 Greenville Avenue, Staunton, Virginia. 540-702-0601. blackburn-inn.com

