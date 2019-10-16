Moogseum Opens in Asheville

The new Moogseum of Asheville, North Carolina, heralds the accomplishments of a legendary music-maker.

Synthesizers—those once-radical instruments that convert audio signals to various musical sounds—now sizzle inside the new Moogseum of Asheville, North Carolina, where the Bob Moog Foundation heralds the accomplishments of a legendary music-maker who invented the Moog Synthesizer in 1964.

“Bob Moog inspired legions of people all over the world through his innovative instruments, his technical brilliance and his creative warmth,” says Michelle Moog-Koussa, executive director of the Bob Moog Foundation and Moogseum.

“The Moogseum aims to carry that inspiration forward by relating the journey of Bob’s life and career, including the science and art behind his work.”

This museum opened earlier this year in downtown Asheville, 56 Broadway St., and houses hundreds of unique items across 1,400 square feet.

The Moogseum’s experiential exhibits are stitched together like a song and include an immersive dome that traces electricity as it turns into sound.

Inside, you’ll find instruments, photos and correspondence from the life of Moog (1934-2005), an American engineer who died in Asheville and was known for bringing the synthesizer to the forefront of popular music.

“Bob’s stature in the world of music is legendary,” says Moog-Koussa. “He had a 50-year career that inspired musicians and music enthusiasts all over the world.”

moogfoundation.org / 828-258-1262

