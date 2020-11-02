The Good Mountain Mutt - Happy, Healthy Holidays

by Molly Brennan, APDT

Dogs don’t understand that you’re tense because you promised to make five pies for Thursday’s gathering and it just dawned on you that it’s Wednesday night. If you’re edgy, they think there’s something dangerous nearby so they go to high alert. You see, the only reason a pack leader would tense up in a natural situation is if he were preparing to fight to protect the pack. Dogs can’t tell the difference between your dessert deadline and grizzly-bear-headed-our-way stress.

With a little planning and understanding, we can help our dogs get through the holidays without incident. During the flurry of activity, pervasive excitement, strangers in the house, and food everywhere, I recommend assigned dog duty. A rotating schedule, assigning family members a couple of hours at a time, to keep an eye on the dog and make sure he’s not getting overwhelmed or stressed, giving him access to walks and potty breaks when needed, and keeping him away from foods, decorations, open doors, and guests as warranted.

If you have decorated the house for the holidays, then you have a lot more extension cords and wires than usual. Unplug lights when you’re not home, tape them to the baseboard if possible. Remember wires are a chewing opportunity.

Candles are popular during the holidays. Wagging tails can send lit candles flying. Years ago, my English Mastiff’s tail caught a lit candle and sent it sailing towards the sofa. Luckily I was right there to put it out, but I have a small hole in the cushion now. The new battery-powered candles are lovely and won’t burn down your house.

Speaking of fire, we have our fireplace going for ambience and warmth. Dogs are pretty savvy about fireplaces, but if you’ve put costumes or sweaters on them an errant spark can cause major problems. Using a fireplace screen is prudent.

A worn-out dog does not have all that pent up energy that can erupt at inopportune times. Make sure your dog gets a good, long walk before guests arrive. At a minimum, a rousing game of fetch should take the edge off. It’s easier for your dog to be polite when he’s too tired to act badly. Of course, practice both the Off command and the Leave It command before the holidays so your dog will respond when given direction.

Confused, excited, or just plain scared are all possible reactions your dog can have to holiday visitors. Plus, not all your guests are dog lovers. They may react in horror when your dog does something you don’t even notice, like drooling or bringing them a beloved but stinky toy.

For everyone’s benefit, please designate a retreat for the dog, either a crate or a room with toys and a bed, where he can feel safe and relax. Tell everyone, particularly children, that when the dog is in his quiet spot he must be left alone.

Ingestible hazards are everywhere during the holidays. Chocolates, poinsettias, raisins, grapes, wine, macadamia nuts, wrapping, tape, and tinsel are all dangerous to your dog. Ask your guests if any of the gifts contain food. I know a coonhound that found an Edwards ham wrapped under the tree one year. It was not pretty.

There’s just so much food everywhere! Fatty foods can trigger acute pancreatitis in dogs. I heard of a Basset hound that rooted through the trash while the family was enjoying their Christmas goose dinner, devouring every bit of goose fat and trimmings he found. He had to be rushed to the emergency clinic because he’d ingested so much fat so quickly, his organs couldn’t cope.

The holidays truly are a bright spot in the year. You and your pets can have a lovely time, but a certain amount of awareness is required to keep everyone safe during the festivities. Being a good host for the holidays also means being a responsible pet parent. Now, go out there and eat some pie.

About the Writer: Molly Dugger Brennan (mollythedogtrainer.com) adores dogs to the extent that her Harrisonburg, Virginia-based training "is so much fun, it doesn't feel like work.” Her classes include Puppy, Beginner (five months to any age), Intermediate, Advanced, Trick, Private lessons, and Therapy Dog. She also certifies therapy dog teams for the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.