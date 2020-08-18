The Good Mountain Mutt - ROVER AND RETIREES

Molly Dugger Brennan, APDT

We are lucky enough to live in an area that many people dream about for their retirement years. My own tiny town in the Shenandoah Valley is a magnet for the retired-from-the-big-city folk. So, what to do with all that free time now that you’re officially retired and living the life? Get a dog. Here’s why.

According to the University of Texas’ School of Public Health, elderly pet owners visit the doctor 21% less than non-pet owners of the same age. Pet owners have lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, and lower pulse rates than non-pet owners. Heart attack patients who live with pets have a greater chance of survival than those who don’t have a pet waiting for them at home. Mature pet owners are less isolated and depressed than those living alone.

Senior pet owners maintain their cognition better. Taking care of a pet gives one purpose and a sense of value. Pets provide a routine, which helps stave off dementia. Alzheimer’s patients are less likely to suffer anxiety attacks if there is a pet in their environment. Pets only know the now, not worrying about yesterday or tomorrow, and their joy is infectious. They are comforting. It is a lovely gift to have something living with you that thinks you’re astonishingly spectacular in every way.

If the pet is a dog, it requires some time spent outside every day. Time outside gives seniors a healthy dose of vitamin D. It also invites social interaction, which counters isolation. Whether on a walk around the neighborhood, in the pet supply store, or getting coffee, a dog is a real ice breaker. It takes very little effort to start a conversation when there’s a cheerful dog involved.

So, if you’re retired and thinking of getting a dog, what kind of dog would be best? While puppies are adorable, they are as much work as toddlers. Are you fit enough to keep up with the needs of a baby dog? Are you interested in spending the time to train your puppy to be a good housemate? Can you bend over easily – and repeatedly -- to pick the pup up, redirect the pup, and clean up the puppy’s messes? Puppies are delightful, but they are a ton of work.

Perhaps an older dog is for you. Older dogs have passed their rambunctious phase and settle in to your home quickly. Older dogs are not teething. Older dogs learn new routines readily. Older dogs are grateful to find a warm bed, good food, and kind people.

Whatever the age, it’s the energy level of the dog that matters most. Always choose a dog that matches your energy level or is slightly less active than you for a satisfying relationship. A few low energy dog breeds are: English bulldogs, French bulldogs, Cavalier King Charles spaniels, Shih tzus, and pugs.

As far as dog size goes, for senior dog owners I recommend a dog that’s big enough to be seen but not so huge that it can knock you over just by brushing against you. Tripping over a tiny dog is just as dangerous as getting bowled over by a big dog. Either way, you could break a bone. Find a dog that has an adult weight of 15 – 40 pounds, with a confident personality and you’ll always be content.

That brings me to the most overlooked and underappreciated dog there is, the mutt. Mixed breed dogs are unique and usually very sound in temperament and health. A low-energy, mellow, friendly mutt can be the best thing to ever happen to you, providing loyalty, entertainment, and companionship. Those attributes are not guaranteed by a pedigree, but by a dog’s personality.