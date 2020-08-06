The Good Mountain Mutt - Summer Safety for Your Dog

by Molly Dugger Brennan

Summer is here and what a wonderful time of year for both people and pooches. As great as it is to get outside and enjoy all the warm weather activities together, we must keep in mind that there are also seasonal dangers for our dogs.

The biggest threat to you dog in the summer is overheating. Because dogs don’t sweat like humans, they rid themselves of heat primarily by panting. Panting is not as efficient as sweating as a means of dissipating heat, so you must be extra vigilant about hyperthermia. Also, puppies and elderly dogs, sick or chubby dogs, and all brachycephalic (snub-nosed) dogs like bulldogs, boxers, pugs, and Boston terriers, have a much harder time cooling themselves.

Remember that dogs cool themselves from the bottom up, so a cool, moist towel on their belly is much more helpful than the same towel draped over their back. Air conditioning is the best thing ever invented, but if you don’t have air conditioning in your home, put a big pan of ice in front of a fan to engineer a cool breeze for your dog.

Hot asphalt, sand, concrete, and patio pavers can all burn your dog’s paws. Take your walks in the cooler morning or evening hours. If you’re not sure if a surface is safe, press the back of your hand to it for 10 seconds. If it’s painful for you, it hurts your dog. Additionally, since dogs rely on their paw pads for cooling, walking them on hot surfaces makes it harder for them to regulate their body temperature.

If your dog has a light-colored or thin coat, they could easily sunburn. To prevent sunburn, apply a sunscreen formulated for babies or for dogs. The ingredients in sunscreen you must avoid are salicylates and zinc oxide, both can be toxic if ingested. Since your dog may lick himself after the sunscreen is applied, you have to avoid any product that includes these components. Be sure to apply the sunscreen to your dog’s ears, nose, back, and the soft folds of skin around his mouth.

We did not get a lengthy period of hard frost this past winter, so it is going to be a booming year for all parasites. Fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and parasitic worms are going to be out in force. This is not the year to be stingy about appropriate protection for your dogs, particularly since some of the problems associated with parasites are zoonotic, which means they can transfer between animals and humans. Ask your veterinarian how to best stay on top of this health issue.

Fireworks are one of my most favorite things in the world, and it is also one of the scariest for dogs. Loud, booming noises, and sudden flashes of light terrify your dog. It is best for your dog to avoid firework displays altogether but if they must be out with you, keep them on a very short leash and use calming agents as recommended by your veterinarian. I favor a calming agent instead of something that makes them sleepy like Benedryl, because often dogs will experience more panic if they are drowsy and unable to confront a scary event rather than feeling calmer about it.

If you have personal fireworks, remember they look like sticks to your dog. They may grab one and then when you attempt to get it back, it all becomes a great game of chase that does not end well. A short leash is the key to problem prevention with all fireworks. This also goes for campfires, which is filled with flaming sticks. Short leashes, my friends, are your key to safety success. Leaving your dog inside is an even better plan though.

Swimming is a great way for your dog to get exercise without overheating. Some dogs are not born knowing instinctively how to swim and must be taught. Some breeds can not swim or do so with great difficulty. Deep chests and short legs make for a real challenge in the water. Corgis, bulldogs, dachshunds, Basset hounds, and Boston terriers are among those that are not natural swimmers.

Teach your dog to swim in a quiet area away from the excitement and confusion. Never force or throw your dog into the water. Use toys or treats to encourage them. Hold your dog’s mid-section up until they learn to paddle. Teach them how to exit the pool or pond when they tire so they don’t drown because they couldn’t find their way out of the water. This is particularly true in large lakes or the ocean, where they can become disoriented. Consider a life jacket that supports their body weight and their chin so their head stays up as they tire from swimming.

Microchip your dog and register your cell phone number as the contact number. If you’re traveling, it doesn’t help to have your home number as the primary phone number. Remember that the most important information to have on your dog’s tags while traveling is your cell phone number and the word “Reward.”

Lastly, always, always, always have water with you so you dog will not dehydrate. Access to fresh water, both inside and outside your house is crucial. Obese dogs, elderly or young dogs, and dark-coated dogs will dehydrate quicker than others, so plan ahead.

About the writer: Molly Dugger Brennan, APDT (mollythedogtrainer.com) adores dogs to the extent that her Harrisonburg, Virginia-based training is "so much fun it doesn't feel like work." Her classes include Puppy, Beginner (five months to any age), Intermediate, Advanced, Trick, Private lessons and Therapy Dog. She also certifies therapy dog teams for the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.