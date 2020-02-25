Photo Essay: Instagram-worthy Spots Your Dog Will Love

We asked our readers, awhile back, for their favorite images of their dogs in the mountains. And as so often happens when we ask for photos, did they ever come through!

To the extent that these few are just a tiny sampling of the scores and scores of great shots. And to the further extent that the next issue that will have room to run more of them is November/December 2020!

So enjoy these and please check back in the fall for more.

× Expand Lily, owned by Scott Ramsey, stands sentinel at Black Balsam Knob, near Milepost 420 of the North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway, looking west at a beautiful sunset.

× Expand Justin Matthews’ dachshund, Bear, broke his leg a little while back but that doesn’t stop him from climbing Hawksbill, the highest peak in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park, at 4,050 feet.

× Expand John Powell’s Chocolate Lab Harley takes a break at Roanoke, Virginia’s Green Hill Park. He is, according to Powell, “proof of the statement about man’s best friend (wife loves him also).”

× Expand Rescue pit bull Annaka and rescue German shepherd Ruger pause at Price Lake, off the North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock. Their owner is Marietta Dennis.

× Expand Mandy Quiniz’s Colt, a blue heeler/mountain feist mix, rests at Cowee Mountain Overlook, Milepost 430 of the North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway. Colt greets everyone who arrives there to catch the great sunset.

× Expand Jordan Nichols’ dog Lilly is a beagle mix who enjoys “getting on top of a rock and feeling the beauty of nature.” Her perch here is overlooking Carvins Cove on the Appalachian Trail near Roanoke, Virginia.

