Photo Essay: Appalachian Trail Beauty Spots

by

Photographer Joshua Moore, who lives in Church Hill, Tennesee, knows his area’s part of the Appalachian Trail just about as well as he knows his cameras.  His work has been published by National Geographic YourShot, Shutterbug Magazine, B & H Photography and many others. He is also a volunteer photographer for the National Park Service, and conducts photography classes. Learn more at joshtmoore.com

Once we looked at a few of his shots of the trail, we asked him if he’d match up our favorites with directions to walk to where he found the shots.

Enjoy the photos, consider the treks. 

