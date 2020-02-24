Photo Essay: Appalachian Trail Beauty Spots

Photographer Joshua Moore, who lives in Church Hill, Tennesee, knows his area’s part of the Appalachian Trail just about as well as he knows his cameras. His work has been published by National Geographic YourShot, Shutterbug Magazine, B & H Photography and many others. He is also a volunteer photographer for the National Park Service, and conducts photography classes. Learn more at joshtmoore.com

Once we looked at a few of his shots of the trail, we asked him if he’d match up our favorites with directions to walk to where he found the shots.

Enjoy the photos, consider the treks.

× Expand Joshua Moore Newfound Gap to Charlies Bunion: Follow U.S. 441 south from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to the Newfound Gap parking area in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Take the A.T. 4.1 miles to Charlies Bunion. The first 2.5 miles is rather difficult with a large elevation gain, rocks and roots. The remaining 1.6 miles along the ridge line offers beautiful views of the forest and of the Smokies. Once you reach Charlies Bunion, be cautious of the drop-offs on each side as you take in one of the most iconic views of the A.T.

× Expand Joshua Moore Watauga Lake: Park along Wilbur Dam Rd., in eastern Tennessee, heading towards the TVA Watauga Dam Visitors Center at a small pull-off. Look for the wooden sign that reads “Big Laurel Branch Wilderness, Cherokee National Forest.” Follow the Appalachian Trail up the mountain for 5.1 miles to the Vandeventer Shelter, for stunning forest views and views out over Watauga Lake.

× Expand Joshua Moore Roan Highlands: Carvers Gap to Jane Bald (both photos). From Roan Mountain, Tennessee, follow U.S. 143 to the state line (Carvers Gap), and the parking area. Cross the road and follow the A.T. for 1.2 miles to Jane Bald. This section starts in pine forest, but yields to 360-degree views of the beautiful Roan Highlands.

× Expand Joshua Moore Beauty Spot: From Erwin, follow TN 395 (Rock Creek Rd.) to Beauty Spot Gap Rd, to the Beauty Spot Parking area. Beauty Spot is 30 yards from where you park and you can follow the A.T. from there into the Roan Highlands. Beauty Spot, along the North Carolina/Tennesse line, is a bald that offers up stunning views of the Roan Highlands.

× Expand Joshua Moore Max Patch: Take Exit 7 from I-40 E, then take Cold Springs Creek Rd., which turns into Harmon Den Rd. to North Carolina State Rte 1182, where the Max Patch parking area will be on the right. Follow the trail for .8 mile to the top of Max Patch and a connection to the Appalachian Trail. Max Patch offers of 360-degree views over a span of 350 acres in the Pisgah National Forest.

× Expand Joshua Moore Shady Valley: Follow US 91 to the intersection of Osborne Ln. and Cross Mountain Rd. to the Cross Mountain parking area. You will then have a choice: follow the A.T. into the forest for a beautiful woodland hike; or cross the road and follow the A.T. for a 1.5-mile hike through a field with views of Shady Valley, Tennessee, and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

