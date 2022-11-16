Festive Foods for the Holidays

The authors of our ‘Flavors’ column celebrate the foodiest time of the year with a collection of great tastes and experiences, beginning with ‘a recipe worth the trouble.’

Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in our past. At Hiltons Elementary School in Scott County, Virginia, and EastView Elementary in Greeneville, Tennessee, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special.

Fred Sauceman Carla Barger Spivey makes 15 to 20 batches of peanut butter pinwheels every holiday season.

And nothing expressed our gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels—snowy white, beautifully patterned, and handmade.

The late Elsie Maddux Derting (our mother and mother-in-law who died in January of 2022 at age 98) made them every December, well into her 90s. In fact, throughout the valley at the foot of Clinch Mountain where she lived, they were her trademark. And she could make them, somehow, without creating a snowfall of powdered sugar in her kitchen.

Carla Barger Spivey’s late mother, Nancy Barger, of Scott County, made them, too. Late in the summer of 2022, we compared our two inherited recipes, mixed in some memories, and added some cooking tips to come up with this version of peanut butter pinwheels so that our readers can replicate this holiday confection.

Admittedly, as Spivey says, the recipe can test your patience. It can indeed be messy, but Spivey is a peanut butter pinwheel whiz who makes 15 to 20 batches a season. She says even though this is essentially a divinity candy recipe, it will even work on rainy days in her kitchen near the Yuma community in Southwest Virginia. Some recipes call for potatoes, but this one does not. When Spivey offers what she calls peanut butter rolls for sale, she says people come out of the woodwork to buy them.

Peanut Butter Pinwheels or Rolls

Recipe courtesy Carla Barger Spivey and Elsie Maddux Derting, Scott County, Virginia

Recipe:

2 ½ cups white sugar

2/3 cup light corn syrup

1/3 cup water

2 egg whites

Powdered sugar—about 3 cups total1 ½ to 2 cups creamy peanut butter (Because of its spreadable consistency, Jif is the preferred brand)

Mix sugar, corn syrup, and water in a medium-sized saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and allow the mixture to continue to boil, stirring constantly until a candy thermometer reads 250 degrees. Beat egg whites, preferably in a stand mixer, until stiff peaks form. A stand mixer will keep your hands free so that you can beat the whites while stirring the sugar, corn syrup, and water. And the more powerful the mixer, the better. After the syrup mixture is cooked to the correct temperature, slowly pour it into the egg whites with the beater turned on high speed. Beat on high for 4 to 5 minutes until thickened. Add up to ½ cup of powdered sugar and mix until it is blended in thoroughly. When you lift the beater up, the mixture should be thick enough so that it does not run off the beater and also thick enough to roll out. On a large pastry mat, sift powdered sugar heavily into a large rectangular shape. Your rectangle of powdered sugar should be roughly 13 x 9 inches. Spoon out 1/3 of the “divinity” mixture over the powdered sugar and pat it out into a rectangular shape as well. Add a little powdered sugar as needed to keep it from sticking. Gently roll it out to about ¼-inch thickness. Using an offset spatula, spread a thin layer of peanut butter on top of the divinity. Don’t spread it too thick, because if you do, it will ooze out when you cut the roll. From one of the two longer edges, lift up the pastry mat to get the rolling started. Then gently roll the divinity into a log. Wrap the log in waxed paper. Repeat with the remaining divinity until you have three logs. Refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes to make slicing easier. Slice into ½-inch pinwheels, wiping the knife down after each slice. This recipe will make approximately 50 to 60 pinwheels. Stored in an airtight container, they should keep for a week or more.

Tips:

Reaching the correct temperature is critical to this recipe. If you undercook the mixture, it will be too soft to roll out well. Overcooked, it will be too dry and will crack when rolled.

When rolling out the divinity, be careful not to “dig” or roll too hard. It will be moist on the inside and will tear easily. Always cover your rolling pin with powdered sugar and add a very light layer of sifted powdered sugar on top of the divinity before you roll it. Roll gently and slowly. Patience at this step is very important.

If you do not have a pastry mat, you can use parchment or waxed paper.

A Spartan Symbol of Joy

Another of Appalachia’s most treasured holiday treats is pure sugar stick candy, in the unforgettable stark white box striped in red.

The peppermint-flavored sticks are sweet links to the past. A mention of them in almost any situation elicits stories of parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and detailed memories of their candy jars.

× Expand Larry Smith Helms makes candy puffs as well as sticks. Helms Candy originated in 1909 and is one of Southwest Virginia’s oldest manufacturing businesses.

Pure sugar stick candy brightened life in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia. In impoverished sections of Appalachia, boxes of Red Band candy, or even just a few sticks, may have been the only presents children received for Christmas.

While the twin cities of Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, have come to be known for racing and country music, the role of candy-making in their history should never be forgotten.

At one time, the two Bristols were home to some 10 candy companies, all of them making versions of pure sugar stick candy. Over the years, their buildings and businesses were either acquired or abandoned.

But on the Lee Highway, on the Virginia side, Helms Candy Company is thriving, with 14 full-time employees. It’s a fourth-generation family business, and the core of that business is still peppermint-flavored pure sugar stick candy.

Helms traces its origins to 1909 when Frank Helms Sr. opened Bristol Wholesale Grocery, saw a need for a line of candy, and started making his own.

His great-grandson, George F. “Buzz” Helms IV, runs the company today, along with his brother Mark and sister Debby Smith. Their father, George F. Helms III, died in 2020 at age 90.

Buzz Helms believes his family’s candy company is the oldest manufacturing facility in Bristol.

We asked Helms why Bristol became the undeniable epicenter of pure sugar stick candy making in America.

“The elevation is just right for cooking the candy,” he answered. “We’re not in the lowlands, and we don’t have tremendous humidity. We’re close to population centers and had good railroad facilities. And we’ve had a good, willing labor force.”

Helms says cooking the candy is still an old craft and a very simple one. “The ingredients are sugar, cream of tartar, flavor, and color. It’s made by boiling with water, then it’s cooled and pulled like taffy, which is where the white comes from, the air. Then we stripe it.”

Larry Smith

When the candy is poured from a copper kettle onto a slab that is heated to around 275 degrees, it is amber in color. The humidity of the room is under constant watch, ensuring that the final product won’t become sticky.

In 1976, Helms purchased Loudy Candy Company, a business started by the late Frank Loudy at a time in the 1940s when sugar was being rationed in America. The little boy in neon lights that sits atop the Helms building on Lee Highway was Loudy’s creation. In 2005, Helms acquired competitor Moretz Candy and its Red Band label. Helms also sells candy under the Virginia Beauty label.

Peppermint is still by far the best-selling flavor. But, like the world of barbecue, there are regional variations in stick candy taste.

“Down in Georgia, clove is number two to peppermint,” Helms tells us. “They like those bright flavors down there, the spicier flavors. In Kentucky, they like cream stick, which is a vanilla. And in Kentucky and Tennessee, horehound is still big.”

Horehound is a perennial herb, and Helms describes it as “an acquired taste.” In the Helms family files is a letter their great-grandfather wrote to a broker in Kentucky in 1951, predicting the demise of horehound candy because of aging demographics.

“That was over 70 years ago, and we’re still making it like crazy,” Buzz adds. “People make cough syrup with it.”

Pure sugar stick candy gets even better as it ages. “When it’s first made, it’s really hard,” Helms says. “Then it goes through a sweating and graining process. We’ll start making candy for next Christmas right after this Christmas, and it sits in the warehouse and gets softer.”

Helms describes pure sugar stick candy as “an incredibly stable product, with nothing in it that will go bad.” Candy that is as much as three years old or even more is still good.

In addition to eating them right out of the box or candy dish, some people use the porous sticks as straws, plunging them down into oranges to drink the juice. And crumbled peppermint sticks are often used as a topping for holiday cakes. The best source we have found for all the many flavors of Helms pure sugar stick candy is the Ben Franklin store in Kingsport, Tennessee.

After witnessing the daily ritual of making pure sugar stick candy once again, we asked Helms about the challenges in keeping the business going for all these years.

“It’s a tall order with the economy. Think of how many wars my family has lasted through, and presidencies, depressions, and recessions. We’ve kept trudging through all that. It’s a huge responsibility to keep it going.”

As Much a Part of Knoxville as the Sunsphere

Continuing the sweet theme, we believe Knoxville, Tennessee, is the red velvet cake capital of the world, thanks to the influence of The Regas Restaurant, which opened in 1919 and permanently closed at the end of 2010. It was one of Tennessee’s oldest restaurants, and its closure was a sad day in the state’s restaurant history. Missing The Regas is a common theme still today when you talk food with diners around East Tennessee and beyond.

Greek immigrants Frank and George Regas opened the place on Gay Street in Knoxville, first as a stool-and-counter establishment. The Regas eventually grew from 50-cent sizzling steaks and blue-plate specials to white tablecloths and wine lists. Frank’s son Bill Regas, who died in 2021, once told us his favorite meal at the restaurant was a 9-ounce New Zealand lobster tail and a 6-ounce mesquite-grilled filet.

At The Regas, a meal-ending piece of red velvet cake was obligatory. When The Regas was open 24 hours a day, Bobbie Wynn, the night manager, baked German chocolate, lemon pound and Italian marble cakes after midnight. But it was her red velvet recipe that became a Regas trademark and party finale, a light chocolate cake topped with buttercream icing and scattered with red-colored coconut flakes.

This is Bobbie Wynn’s recipe, as shared with the late Louise Durman, who for many years was the food writer for the Knoxville News Sentinel. This is the cake that helped define a city.

Red Velvet Cake

Cake Recipe:

1 cup butter (or 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup solid shortening)

2 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs

2 1/2 cups White Lily all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons cocoa

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 to 5 tablespoons red food coloring

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour three 9-inch cake pans. Beat together butter, shortening, if used, and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time. Combine flour, soda, salt, and cocoa and gradually add to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk. Add vanilla and food coloring. Blend well. Pour into prepared cake pans. Bake approximately 25-30 minutes or until cake tests done. Let cool 10 minutes; remove from pans and cool layers.