Jonesborough, Tennessee: 'The Good Walk' Defined?

The East Tennessee town’s Lost State Scenic Walkway offers tastes of urban, natural, historic, culinary and more.

When The Good Walk first began in Blue Ridge Country in 2017 (succeeding my The Hike column for the prior 14 years), editor Kurt Rheinheimer introduced it by saying that, while I would also take readers onto mountains and into the woods now and then, the column would “seek out and present treks on the ever-increasing number of greenways, trails and even sidewalks to create great days outside. The walks will be customizable in length and include dining, attractions and destinations built in and could be undertaken as an aspect of a visit to a town or region for purposes beyond walking.”

As I progressed along Jonesborough’s Lost State Scenic Walkway, I realized that, based on Kurt’s criteria, this is a quintessential Good Walk.

Beginning at little Golden Oak Park in a residential neighborhood, the route parallels a small creek before coming to the expansive Persimmon Ridge Park with picnic facilities, athletic fields, disc golf course and the Wetlands Water Park, complete with water slides and a lazy river. There’s also the option of three miles of woodland trails.

I was concerned about the stretch beyond the park that made use of the sidewalk next to busy Persimmon Ridge Road, but here I took pleasure in a variety of wildflowers, including goldenrod and wild pea. Childhood memories came back where honeysuckle draped over a low rockface and I couldn’t resist pinching the ends of a few blossoms to savor the droplets of nectar that give the plant its name.

Beyond the sidewalk is Barkley Creek Park, whose pond is home to what seemed to be to more than a dozen Canada geese families with scores of goslings staying close to their respective parents.

Taking on the feel of a paved rail-trail, the route enters the town proper, going by the Chucky Depot, a museum of regional railroad exhibits (usually open Thursday-Sunday).

The scenic walkway veered into the town’s historic section and by Main Street Cafe and Catering just as it was time for lunch. The café’s specials—mine a four cheese quiche and Laurie’s a chicken salad croissant—were preludes to her coconut pie and my scoop of gelato.

Nearly two dozen sites on Main Street are of historical significance, so using the free walking tour guide from the visitor center, two hours after lunch were devoted to learning more about the town. Among the stops were a log house (moved from nearby) built by a revolutionary war major, the Jonesborough cemetery with early 1800s gravestones and a 1790s inn, now the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, where you may obtain tickets for guided historical tours. Next door is the International Storytelling Center, with presentations five days a week from May-October. (The annual storytelling festival will be October 6-8 this year.)

Some of our time was also devoted to a bit of shopping, having been lured into stores such as Silver Raven, carrying artisan jewelry from around the world, and The Lollipop Shop, whose motto is “You’re the Kid…We’re the Candy Store!”

Heirloom tomatoes purchased at the Saturday farmers market next to Mill Spring Park brought our stroll to a close.

I believe Kurt would agree—a quintessential Good Walk.

When to Go

The Walk: An easy 3-mile (or a moderate 6-mile roundtrip) walk through Jonesborough, Tennessee neighborhoods, parks and downtown.

Getting There: From Mill Spring Park (leave one car here if doing a car shuttle), turn left onto Main Street. Make a slight right onto Persimmon Ridge Road in .7 mile. Continue 1.2 miles, turn left onto US 11E South, go another .1 mile and make a right onto New Hope Road. An additional .2 mile will bring you to a right turn onto Goldenrod Drive and Golden Oak Park.

More Information: The Jonesborough Visitor Center can provide information on the walkway’s route.

The Lost State?

Jonesborough was part of the State of Franklin that unsuccessfully tried to become America’s 14th state in the 1780s.

