A North Carolina Summer Gem: Walking Lake James State Park

James Dent was a columnist for the Charleston (West Virginia) Gazette, where I grew up. I’ve always thought he came up with a great definition, but have wanted to expand it to include “and there is the chance to do a walk, have a picnic and take a swim.” And it was this idea that took Laurie and me to North Carolina’s Lake James State Park.

The lake is situated near the base of Linville Gorge, and the park encompasses a little over 3,700 acres along the lake’s shoreline. In addition to more than 20 miles of hiking and biking trails, the park has campgrounds, with some sites reachable only by foot or by boat; public access boat ramps in addition to canoe and kayak rentals; lake swimming; and, of course, picnicking facilities.

We started with an easy descent along a side route from the parking area to the Mill’s Creek Trail. With minor ups and downs, the pathway winds around the shoreline. Sometimes the view was of a narrow inlet with a couple of anglers slowly trolling in a jon boat while casting their lines for the lake’s numerous species of bass. Two men angling from the shore of a different cove said they were here because “this lake has the best tasting catfish in North Carolina.”

Other times we gazed across a wide expanse of the lake where water scooters zipped across a scenery whose backdrop was a verdant hillside rising steeply from the opposite shore. In one particularly quiet cove we watched a kingfisher drop a small piece of bark into the water in an attempt to draw a fish close enough to snag it with a sharply pointed bill.

My additions to Dent’s description of a perfect summer day came true when the trail delivered us to the sandy beach where we dropped day packs and took a plunge into the lake’s low 70s-degree water. And, yes, I know the chips and ice cream we purchased from the concessionaire may not exactly qualify as a full-fledged picnic, but, hey, we were consuming food outdoors so I’m going to consider it the final item in my definition.

Heavy growths of rhododendron and mountain laurel helped provide shade on the ascending side trail back to our starting point; yet when the car’s thermometer indicated it was 102 degrees at the parking area, we decided another dip in the lake was in order.

When You Go

The Walk: A circuit of not quite four miles (including side trails) exploring the shoreline and woodlands of Lake James State Park. It’s a moderate (almost moderately easy) outing with a total elevation gain of barely more than 200 feet.

Getting There: From the intersection of NC 126 and Old Highway 10E in Nebo, follow NC 126E for 5 miles, turn right into the state park, continue an additional 1.7 miles, make a left onto the road for Paddy’s Creek Campground and park in another 200 feet.

More Information: A trail map and detailed park information is on ncparks.gov/state-parks/lake-james-state-park.

A Loft With a View

Sometimes you just luck out. An acquaintance directed us to an Air B&B that could not have provided a better way to end the day. The Loft Apartment on a Beautiful Farm. (airbnb.com/rooms/plus/11495973) has picture windows that allowed us remain horizontal in bed while watching Table Rock Mountain and other Blue Ridge summits become silhouetted by the darkening sky as the sun set behind Linville Gorge. Sadly, we arrived too late in the day to take advantage of Linda and Aram Attarian’s standing offer of a tour of their small farm and creamery with a hands-on goat milking experience. We’ll be sure to arrive earlier next visit.

