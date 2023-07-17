From the Editor: With Apologies to Many More... 35 People Who Made Blue Ridge Country

As the magazine celebrates 35 years, allow us to thank 35 notables whose key roles helped make the anniversary possible.

A magazine turning 35 is a wondrous thing, perhaps especially to he who has been honored, privileged and delighted to sit in its editor’s chair since the beginning. And what better time for a pause to thank those who have made the 35 years possible, with the caveat that mentioning 35 inevitably leaves out many* who also contributed.

Hugh Morton

These wonderful people are listed in the order of their first appearance in the magazine, beginning with the June/July, 1988 inaugural issue. Photos are as close as we have in time to that first appearance in the magazine’s publisher’s box.

1. Richard Wells (Inaugural Issue), founder, publisher, fount of ideas, best mentor and boss anyone could have, with a leadership style infused with generosity, humor and loyalty to his employees. Fourteen years after he launched (at age 26!) The Roanoker magazine, Richard sent Gail and me on a working vacation trip through the southern Appalachians toward finding writers and material with which to start a regional magazine. The rest, as they say, is history, a bit of which he touches on in this issue’s Mountain Q & A (see page 80). Still lives in Roanoke and spends time in the North Carolina mountains as well.

Paul Calhoun

2. David Harris (Inaugural Issue) was the magazine’s talented first art director; a quiet young man who kept his head down but nonetheless found a way to surprise us all, each holiday season, by sending Elvis’s version of “Blue Christmas” booming out via the office PA system. He left the company in 1992 to co-found the successful branding and ad firm now known as Mikula-Harris, just down the road in Vinton, Virginia.

3. Su Clauson-Wicker (Inaugural Issue) had a piece on alternative energy in that issue and has since contributed scores of great features and shorts, with her favorite “beats” being West Virginia, odd places to sleep and the ups and (mostly) downs of the water level at Virginia’s Mountain Lake. She has authored several outdoor-oriented books, became a contributing editor in 2007 and still writes for BRC from her home in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Helen Barranger

4. Elizabeth Hunter (Inaugural Issue) contributed a profile to the first issue and soon became—though her features and award-winning column, “From the Farm”—the heart and soul of the magazine. She is the most-awarded writer in the magazine’s history. She retired from writing for us in 2017 and remained a cherished friend of the magazine until her death in 2022, at her long-time home in the mountain community of Bandana, North Carolina. Read our remembrance of her here: blueridgecountry.com/EHunter

5. Hugh Morton (Inaugural Issue), the owner of Grandfather Mountain, world-class photographer and recipient of North Carolina’s highest award not only provided the photograph for our first cover, but also contributed additional photos and covers as well as information for environmental features over the first decade of the magazine. Mr. Morton, as he was called by nearly all who knew him, died in 2006 at age 85. There is an exhibit of his photography this summer at Grandfather Mountain: grandfather.com/morton-photo-exhibit.

6. Paul Calhoun (Inaugural Issue) started the magazine on its way to visiting hundreds of great mountain small towns with his piece on Cashiers/Highlands, North Carolina, and contributed dozens of words-and-photo packages on mountain people and places over the ensuing decade or so before embarking elsewhere. Now lives again in the Roanoke area.

7. Helen Barranger (Sept/Oct ’88) realized her life-long dream to be a professional writer in our pages, contributing meticulously researched and written stories on things like the tragic 1969 flooding of Nelson County, Virginia, the frescoes of Ashe County, North Carolina, and many more. The magazine’s first contributing editor died in 2020 at age 98.

Bruce Ingram

8. Steve Shaluta (Sept/Oct ’88) was the magazine’s go-to cover photographer in the early years, with four consecutive covers from the second issue through the fifth. The former photographer for the West Virginia Department of Commerce (1985-2015) still contributes images to the magazine from his retirement spot in Florida.

9. Joan Vannorsdall (May/June ’89) has been, since that first issue’s piece on West Virginia’s Sweet Chalybeate Springs, the magazine’s most important history writer. Her first piece on the Melungeons served to bring the publication to a wider audience and to establish its credibility as a voice of the region. She is the author of two fine novels, a former member of the Alleghany County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors and continues to contribute features and her “Our Blue Ridge Towns” column from her beloved town of Clifton Forge, Virginia. She is a contributing editor.

10. Bruce Ingram (May/June ‘89). His interests in the outdoors in general and in specifics ranging from birds and wild edibles to paddling and fishing the region’s rivers have been a part the magazine since its second year. He is a long-time teacher in the Botetourt County, Virginia, school system, has spent his adult life working to own and preserve land and is gloriously married to his long-time sweetheart, with whom he shares the grandparenting duties that are the substance of his column, “Gifts of the Land.”

Jo Diedrich

11. Marla Hardee Milling (Sept/Oct ’89) has long been the magazine’s go-to for all things Asheville and many things North Carolina. She is the author of three books about Asheville and another about North Carolina travel. Her pieces about Thomas Wolfe and Zelda Fitzgerald are among the most popular in the magazine’s history. She became a contributing editor in 2013 and continues to contribute from her home in Asheville.

12. Liz Houhoulis began as an account rep in ’93 and served as lead sales person for the magazine for most of the years until 2014. The annual Travel Guide in each Jan/Feb issue was her conception. She passed away in 2017 at age 56.

13. Theresa Lewis (Sept/Oct ’93) began with the company as a typesetter for all our publications, and led the company into the realms of email, electronic production, databases and perhaps 10 other innovations we take for granted today, all while serving as the most amazing assistant/fact-checker/Radar O’Reilly a guy could have. Her ability to see everything coming and to figure out anything at all that the rest of us couldn’t resulted in a company-wide jolt when she retired in 2019.

Pat & Chuck Blackley

14. Jo Diedrich (Sept/Oct ‘94) began her distinguished sales career with the magazine and has come back to it from time to time over the years as she has become Leisure’s second-longest-tenured employee and its record-revenue sales person. For most of the last 20 years her primary title has been sales director for the Virginia Travel Guide as she has served as a leading face of the company all over Virginia and beyond.

15. Pat & Chuck Blackley (March/April ‘95). Pick any of the seven Blue Ridge Country-coverage-area states, or most any U.S. state for that matter, click into Pat & Chuck’s Smug Mug page and you will find . . . well, pretty much whatever you need in the way of a beautiful outdoor image. There’ve been many times over the years where we’ve lacked a key photo until the Blackleys sent along a dozen shots of the entity for us to choose from. They continue their work from Staunton, Virginia.

D. Gail Fleenor

16. Patty Jackson (Sept/Oct ‘95) has served as production director for all of Leisure’s publications since that year, guiding the company through paper crises, transportation tangles, printer negotiations (through which she earned her nickname as “The Velvet Hammer”) and a thousand other invisible details mostly known only to her and which parallel the life of an umpire—tireless, invisible work with too-little notice.

17. D. Gail Fleenor (Jan/Feb ‘97). The magazine’s third contributing editor was a hard-working a freelance travel writer for more than a decade. She lives in Bristol, Virginia, and is a contributing editor for Progressive Grocer magazine.

18. Joe Tennis (May/June ‘97). Specializing in trains and spooky stuff but always covering whatever’s needed, has been proud—as have we—for contributing to every issue for decades. Became a contributing editor in 2012 and continues the career he began in 1993 at the Bristol Herald Courier.

Nancy Henderson

19. Suzi Findley (Jan/Feb ‘98) handled the nuts and bolts—and lost copies and Post Office snafus and subscriber complaints and back issue finds—of the magazine’s circulation and subscriptions department for 25 years marked by unfailing customer service until . . . well, she retires after this issue.

20. Denise Koff (Jan/Feb ‘98) began her time at Leisure as circulation director and grew into a lead role with the company as vice president of client services over the last dozen or so years of a career as distinguished, productive, insightful and dedicated as any in the company’s history aside from its founder. She retired in April of this year with the bittersweet best wishes of all who enjoyed and benefitted from her gentle and innately inspired and brilliant leadership.

21. Nancy Henderson (March/April ‘98) began the “Creature Feature” department in that issue and continues to contribute it these 25 years later. She’s the author of two books and has had her writing featured in periodicals ranging from American Profile to Womans Day. She lives in Chattanooga.

Kim Green

22. Cara Ellen Modisett (Sept/Oct ‘98). Cara joined us as The Best Intern There Could Ever Be for that issue, became the magazine’s advertising coordinator with the next issue and within a year was the associate editor. She served as managing editor from ‘05 to ‘10 and during that time not only sustained the usual content but also infused a dose of celebrity into the magazine, bringing the likes of Ken Burns, Kathy Mattea and Dolly Parton to our pages. Since she left Leisure in 2010 she has been a radio host, professional musician and college instructor, and is now a priest in the Episcopal Church in Staunton, Virginia.

23. William Alexander (Sept/Oct ‘99) served as art director and company clown (the perfect foil for the eminent and deeply conscientious Cara Modisett) for five years until 2004 when he moved to a college teaching position and then to founding Williamalexander.co, which focuses on web design and overall development for small businesses. The one-time confirmed-as-could-be bachelor lives with his wife and two children in Roanoke County.

Fred Sauceman

24. Gwen Clarke (Jan/Feb ‘00). That issue was the beginning of the annual almanac—a collection of delightful recipes, tidbits, trivia, weather and much more. Still lives in Stuart, Virginia, from where she rejoiced with us when what we thought might be impossible occurred: The similarly quirky-minded Ginny Neil agreed to take over the fun and fancy of the almanac.

Her sales career at the company saw contributions to Blue Ridge Country, and even more significantly to sister magazines, The Roanoker and Mountain Homes, where she established sales records that have not since been approached. She is the owner-operator since 2012 of Estate Liquidation Innovations in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He has spent decades photographing the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park and undertook a book on the parkway with Elizabeth Hunter in 2006. His first Blue Ridge Country cover was the Linn Cove Viaduct in Sept/Oct ‘02. Continues to provide great images; see last issue for parkway photo essay shots.

27. Deborah Huso (Sept/Oct ‘01). As precise and exacting a writer as we’ve ever had, she became a contributing editor in ‘04, not long before she moved on to further her role as founding partner and creative director, Write Well Media, which she launched in 2002 and which since has expanded and become WWM, based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

28. Janette Spencer (Jan/Feb ‘05). We were chagrined to lose Janette’s considerable design talents in ‘09, only to be delighted when she returned in ‘18 to become senior art director of the magazine. Her speed and excellence in putting together a publication are evident on every page of this issue. She also provides keen incentive to the editor who works to keep up with her in the realization of that lovely work.