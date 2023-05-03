From the Editor: Grandfather Mountain Exhibit - Remembering Mr. Morton

Thirty-five years ago at just about this time, this magazine received a wonderful boost toward the execution of its inaugural issue, which would appear in the summer of 1988.

The issue’s content—from writers including Su Clauson-Wicker and the late Elizabeth Hunter—was moving along just fine. But what about a cover?

Into that worry stepped a man who by that time was already among the Southern Appalachians’ most accomplished people. Hugh McCrae Morton (1921-2006) inherited North Carolina’s Grandfather Mountain in 1952, and proceeded to put his visionary and conservation-driven mark not only on the mountain, but also North Carolina and the nation. By 1988, he’d long-since built the Mile High Swinging Bridge and was in the midst of 50 years of photographing the mountain, and had also published photos in all the major national magazines (beginning when he was 14), served as chair of numerous North Carolina organizations including the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, had received the state’s highest individual honor, had been the photographer/producer of eight award-winning sports and nature films, and accomplished much more across the realms of tourism, education, conservation and civic undertakings.

All while having carried on a decade-plus battle with the National Park Service to preclude the “high-road” route of the last section of the Blue Ridge Parkway, a path that would have compromised the beauty and ecosystem of Grandfather Mountain.

Which is where our big 1988 day comes in: Mr. Morton, as he was referred to by even members of his family, agreed to let us run a photo of the solution to that defeated “cut-and-fill” route of the parkway—The Linn Cove Viaduct, which had opened in 1987 as the last piece of the 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway.

A new signature mountain spot from a world-class photographer for our first cover!

The best news today is that the world can view a vast collection of Mr. Morton’s photography beginning daily on May 15 at Grandfather Mountain.

The exhibition, which will run through Memorial Day, presents nearly 100 framed photographs, including some of his most popular, along with dozens rarely seen. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation will also contribute photos to the exhibition, access to which is included in the price of admission. Special events and guest speakers were yet to be announced as we went to press.

For more info: grandfathermountain.com/hugh-morton-photo-exhibit.

