June's Wild Edible: Wineberries

Where we live in Southwest Virginia, come the third week of June or so, wineberries will begin to ripen. And a few days later, Elaine and I will begin picking the berries for her to turn into pies, cobblers, muffins, smoothies, and so many other sweet treats.

× Expand Bruce Ingram Wineberries with the morning dew glistening on them.

Of the four major Rubus family members (raspberries, blackberries, and dewberries are the others) that constitute berry patches in the Blue Ridge, the wineberry arguably flaunts the loveliest fruits. The scarlet red glistening jewels are especially dazzling on an early summer morning before the morning dew disappears.

Rubus phoenicolasius is easy to identify. Among its characteristics are the silvery under leaves, the delicate red hairs that adorn the stems, and the white core that remains after the red berry is picked.

Wineberries are also important foods for numerous songbirds and game birds such as turkeys and grouse.Bears will gorge on them as will deer and many other mammals. I’ve even spotted turkey nests inwineberry copses. So celebrate the wineberry this month and savor its sweetness in your favorite desserts.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.