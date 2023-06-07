Birds of the Blue Ridge: Great Blue Heron

The statuesque pose of our continent’s largest heron is a familiar site along many bodies of water.

× Expand Mike Blevins

Standing almost five feet tall with a 6½-foot wingspan, the Great Blue Heron is hard to miss. They are also a contradiction in velocity. Wading through the water – slow motion steps. Flying through the air – slow motion wingbeats. However, when it’s lunchtime - lightning-fast strikes.

During a recent camping trip about 100 yards upriver from a heronry (nesting colony), this veteran birder learned something new about the Great Blue Heron. For decades I had pictured this stately bird as quiet – even silent. As it turns out, they have a lot to say when they get together!

Bird Bits

Mike Blevins

Fun Facts: The oldest Great Blue Heron fossil dates to 1.8 million years ago. And, the oldest known living bird was (at least) 24½ years of age.

Herons have specialized chest feathers that they comb with a specialized claw to make “powder down.” This cleans and protects them from oils and slime found in ponds where they hunt.

Habitats: Fresh and saltwater, isolated swamps and other bodies of water particularly with forests nearby.

Conservation Note: Although the challenges continue with human disturbances around nesting sites and chemical pollutants in water, the numbers are stable and increasing for the highly adaptable Great Blue Heron.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor