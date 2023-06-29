Birds of the Blue Ridge: Prothonotary Warbler

Of the three dozen or more warblers that visit the eastern U.S., this bright yellow species is one of only two warblers that nest in tree cavities.

Wintering mainly in Central and South America, the Prothonotary Warbler returns to us each spring for the wooded swamps and watery borders of slow and standing water.

In comparison to other warblers, this beauty is larger with a heavier bill and distinctive black eyes. Its song is often heard before it is seen. They defend their territory and settle disputes with a bill-snapping behavior and are monogamous during breeding seasons. Watch (and listen!) for this bright yellow warbler from April through August in and around the Blue Ridge.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: The unusual name of this species derives from the Greek for “first scribe” and gives a nod to historic papal clerks who wore bright yellow robes.

Habitat: flooded river bottoms with hardwood snags (standing dead trees), edges of lakes, ponds and rivers with still water, swampy woodlands

Conservation Note: While somewhat stable, habitat loss is an ongoing threat. To assist, offer birdhouses near water with the habitat characteristics above.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor