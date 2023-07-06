July's Wild Edible: Cleavers

With their sticky leaves and stems, cleavers come by their names honestly and are one of the more interesting plants that dwell in our region.

× Expand Bruce Ingram Cleavers growing in the author’s backyard.

Although Galium aparine can grow as long as three feet, most specimens I’ve found run along the ground, or up other plants, for about 10 to 18 inches. The six to eight leaves are shaped like lances and grow around the stem in whorls. The greenish-white flowers appear in spring.

Rich in Vitamin C, the leaves make good additions to salads, soups, and egg dishes. I especially like the leaves in salads, but they go well in frittatas, too. Some people cook the stems, but I don’t find them as palatable as the leaves. Other gatherers believe the leaves are too “hairy” to eat raw, but I find that texture appealing.

The other day, I gathered spinach and onions from Elaine’s and my garden and on the way to our house, spotted some cleavers growing up the cage that surrounds one of our sour cherry trees. Plucking off a number of the leaves, I made the sojourn in our yard a little bit tastier.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.