Birds of the Blue Ridge: Indigo Bunting

The stunning turquoises, blues and purples of this bird are a “trick of the light.”

× Expand Mike Blevins Indigo Bunting, male

Like the ruby throats of our hummingbirds, the science of light diffraction creates the illusion of indigo on this bunting. Also, for folks who live in their winter ranges (Caribbean, Central and northern South America), this species will not look blue – their feathers change to a tawny brown.

Mike Blevins Indigo Bunting, female

Females hold almost all the responsibility in nest building, caring for the eggs and raising the young. Perhaps this is the reason they wear feathers of inconspicuous browns. Once the young leave the nest, they learn their songs from “neighborhood” males (rather than their male parent). These communities share unique versions of songs that can be heard for 20 years. The tunes vary when individuals add their own unique stylings to the melodies.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: As nighttime migrants, the Indigo Bunting was one of the first species to educate us about how birds navigate by the stars.

Habitat: edges of woods and fields, weedy and brushy perimeters, rural roadsides

Conservation Note: Due to the pressures of urbanization, mowing roadsides and illegal trapping and hunting on their winter grounds, the Indigo Bunting population has declined an estimated 28% in the last 40 years.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

