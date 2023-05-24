Birds of the Blue Ridge: Blue Grosbeak

While widespread, these retiring birds are often heard before they are seen.

× Expand Mike Blevins Blue Grosbeak, male

The Blue Grosbeak’s song is a sweet jumble of warbles with a metallic clink, often broadcast from a high, exposed perch. For visual identification, think cardinal-esque…if said cardinal decided to wear a vibrant blue outfit (male) or dress in subdued cinnamon tones (female). Also, watch for an unusual sideways twitch of the tail feathers.

Mike Blevins Blue Grosbeak, female

The Blue Grosbeak migrates south in winter and breeds across the southern United States in summer. Breeding pairs are thought to be monogamous and can raise two broods in one season. For the lucky folks with “scrubby” yards, these birds might just show up for the insects and seeds!

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: The female builds the cup-shaped nest with a variety of materials including fine grasses, string, bits of paper, animal hair and often snake skin (thought to help warn off predators).

Habitats: Blue Grosbeaks prefer old fields with mixed grasses, shrubs and the return of woodland plants.

Conservation Note: While this a species of low conservation concern, they are uncommon.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

