West Virginia Land Trust Advances

Established in 1994, the West Virginia Land Trust celebrated its 30th anniversary last year with a remarkable record of success protecting special places across the Mountain State. The trust has permanently protected 23,000 acres statewide, up from 1,600 acres in 2012, and the staff has grown from one to 10. It has raised $8 million in grants, and received $14 million worth of land donations.

In the trust’s recent newsletter to members, Executive Director Brent Bailey wrote: “Regardless of political affiliation, our supporters all agree that clean drinking water, cleaner air, wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities – all deriving from conserved lands, especially forested ones – are important for quality of life, and play a role in creating livable communities.”

Two recent West Virginia Land Trusts achievements:

The Cheat Canyon and Big Sandy Creek area in Preston County saw Charlie Walbridge, one of the area’s early river guides, raise $400,000 and work with American Whitewater, a nonprofit organization, to buy a tract of about 125 acres that includes 4.25 miles of riverfront. The group will hold it until the land trust can acquire it, with the goal of ensuring public access to the river and developing public trails.

During the pandemic, Mark Mueller, a D.C.-based health researcher with a fervent passion for protecting nature, purchased 330 acres along Shenandoah Mountain in Pendleton County. Mueller was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Wishing to leave a legacy, he established the Mark Mueller Conservation Fund. The seven-figure gift from Mueller’s estate is the largest bequest the trust has received, and expands the fund’s ability to acquire, protect and restore land in the region.

“The West Virginia Land Trust is grateful to Mark for his generosity and vision in protecting the family farms of Sweedlin Valley and the surrounding mountain and valley habitats,” says Bailey.

wvlandtrust.org

