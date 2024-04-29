West Jefferson Gets a New Park

Culminating a nine-year effort, the Blue Ridge Conservancy recently transferred 152 acres on Paddy Mountain to the town of West Jefferson, North Carolina, which is already at work installing trails, a parking lot, picnic tables and other amenities for the new Paddy Mountain Park. The tract borders an expanse of protected land managed by the state’s Plant Conservation Program; not only is the area ecologically outstanding for its flora and water resources, it’s the town’s scenic backdrop. “With the preservation of Paddy Mountain, downtown West Jefferson will be able to keep the beauty that overlooks the town,” said Town Manager Brantley Price. The new park is slated to open in 2025. blueridgeconservancy.org.

The story above first appeared in our May / June 2024 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!