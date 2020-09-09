Virginia Scenic Rivers Turns 50, Designates 110 New Miles

× Expand Billy Bowling Thirty-six miles of the Clinch River in Tazewell and Russell counties became part of the Virginia Scenic Rivers System on July 1. Other segments of the Clinch joined the system in 1992, 1994 and 2002.

With 2020 as the 50th anniversary of the Virginia Scenic River System, sections of six rivers were designated for the program by the General Assembly this year. Most of the mileage is in the Blue Ridge region, on the Clinch, James, Maury and Pound rivers. This year’s additions bring the total to 39 river segments and almost 1,000 miles across the state.

“This is an exciting year for the program,” says program coordinator Lynn Crump. “Not only have we added over 110 new river miles— more than any other year—but six new segments in one year surpasses what we thought was possible.”

Rivers with outstanding natural beauty, fish and wildlife, historic, recreational or geologic assets can be considered for the system. Local citizens and organizations partner with state agencies to petition the General Assembly for designation, which gives riparian landowners and other local citizens a stronger voice in any government decisions that potentially impact the river. It does not grant automatic public access to the waterways.

“Through this program, communities are demonstrating the pride they have in their rivers,” Crump says. dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/sr50

