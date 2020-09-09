It's More Than a Promise. It's a PACT.

Sponsored Content

PACT is Lexington, Buena Vista, and Rockbridge County's commitment to keeping your family safe during 2020. PACT – Protecting All Citizens and Travelers – is a series of protocols and best practices adopted by merchants who display our logo. It means we are committed to enhanced cleaning practices and adhering to guidelines that help keep patrons and employees safe. But it's not about our precautions; it's about the experiences that PACT makes possible for you and your family. And there's never been a better time to visit.

Let's start with the nature of our community. For centuries, Rockbridge County has been a place for solitude and reflection. Encounter nature on your terms: bike, hike, golf, fish, canoe, camp, or climb. Whether you're checking a hike on the Appalachian Trail off your bucket list or cruising the Blue Ridge Parkway with the top down and the tunes up, there's adventure around every turn in our big backyard.

Our stores are well stocked and offer a shopper's Shangri-La with everything from art to antiques to the freshest of fashion in a main street backdrop that enhances the experience.

From hot dogs to haute cuisine, you'll find dining options to meet every taste. You can sip a Virginia wine from one of our award-winning vineyards or kick back at a brewery or cidery.

Visit attractions that bring history to life. Drive through a safari that brings you face to face with animals seldom encountered in North America. Soak in the scope and majesty of Natural Bridge. You can do more because every attraction, restaurant, inn, and shop is close at hand.

And when the day is done, our hoteliers and innkeepers roll out the red carpet with lodging options ranging from unique bed and breakfast experiences to The Georges, acclaimed as one of the world's finest hotels by Travel+Leisure.

Whether it's a couple's retreat, girl's weekend, or family getaway, the choice is yours. From kitsch to culture, Rockbridge County is like no other place. That's why we've prepared for your visit like no one else.

While no one can completely control the many factors involved in day-to-day life in 2020, we're doing all we can to make your trip to our area as safe as possible. Find a complete list of merchants, attractions, restaurants, and hotels who are part of PACT at LexingtonVirginia.com