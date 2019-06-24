SUP With Your Pup

Virginia Outfitter Offers Paddleboarding for Dogs

× Expand Dogs can stand even when other paddlers are not quite ready for the full SUP experience.

On a hot afternoon at Claytor Lake Marina near Pulaski, Virginia, you’ll likely see evidence of a trend that gives new meaning to the term, “dog paddling.” SUP paddlers glide over the water with their four-legged companions on board. Some dogs stand regally at the prow like figureheads; others sit protectively between their owner’s legs. Some brave souls sport two small dogs on one paddleboard.

Mike Valach, owner of Mountain 2 Island Paddleboard & Boat Rentals on Claytor Lake, has been teaching folks and their dogs how to do stand-up paddleboard for a couple of years.

“Any dog can do it,” says Valach. “Ninety-five percent of the dogs we train get on the paddleboard within a few minutes.”

Dogs are, well—dogged—and they’ll try hard to please you.

Although Valach has taught his own dogs to ride paddleboards when they were four months old, paddleboarding dogs don’t need to start as puppies.

“They can be any age, any breed, even any size,” he says. “You just need a big enough board for them to balance on. All Island 2 Mountain’s paddleboards are covered with deck pads to give the dogs traction.”

SUP, an ancient form of surfing, began in the legendary waves of Hawaii. Paddlers move through the water with a single long paddle. Stand-up paddleboards extend 9 to 14 feet and are geared more toward balance than speed. The sport is not overly technical and doesn’t require great fitness levels.

While Valach estimates he introduces 700 people to the sport each year, he says SUP with dogs is still catching on.

