Bats Protected in North Carolina

Prompted by somewhat unusual circumstances, the Blue Ridge Conservancy has protected 174 acres in Watauga County that include key habitat for the federally endangered Virginia long-eared bat. Biologists knew a population of the bat hibernates on Grandfather Mountain, but when the state planned to widen Highway 105 nearby, they began searching in earnest for the summer roost where the sensitive bats raise their young. Using radio telemetry on tagged bats, they discovered the roost on Beech Mountain, out of the way of the highway expansion but on land slated for development. The conservancy contacted eight landowners who all agreed to sell and, working with other conservation partners, raised $1 million to purchase the land, which is now transferred to the N.C. State Parks as a State Natural Area. Watch a wonderful video on the conservancy’s website here.

