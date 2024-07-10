Smokey Matures, Keeps His Message

It’s only we who camp who can prevent forest fires, but it’s only Smokey the U.S. Forest Service Bear who can remind us like no one else of that fact, and that nine of every 10 forest fires are started by humans.

It seems inherent in his message even if he’s too modest to mention it that none are started by bears.

Smokey turns 80 this year, and while his message has remained constant over the years, he does appear to have aged a little. He was a bit shy looking in his first appearance, in 1944, and appears to have grown significantly in confidence over the decades since, now standing tall, friendly and confident as he reminds us of what is perhaps more important now than ever before.

