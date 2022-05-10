Skywatch, May-June 2022

Early mornings are often a quiet, reflective time. Stroll outside away from city lights with a pair of binoculars and take in the planetary sights of the early dawn sky.

The first few mornings of May see a continuation of a special sky event that began during the last few mornings of April. Jupiter, the second brightest planet, slowly approaches, then passes the brightest planet, Venus. Look to the southeast about 60 minutes before sunrise to see these two worlds almost in collision. On April 30, Jupiter lies immediately to the left (east) of Venus, but on May 1, it has jumped to its right (west). (Remember, these two worlds are nowhere near each other in space, being separated by 435 million miles.)

Keep following Jupiter over the next four weeks as it slowly moves westward away from Venus and towards Mars. On the mornings around May 29, much as it did Venus four weeks earlier, it jumps the much dimmer, but still noticeable Red Planet.

Viewing from our place along the Blue Ridge, we see this planetary interplay because our world, with us on it, constantly changes its orbital perspective with Venus, Mars and Jupiter.

What a great way to start your day!

The story above first appeared in our May/June 2022 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!