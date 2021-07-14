Skywatch - July-August: Lose Yourself in the Stars?

One almost guaranteed reaction that city folks express when they venture to a dark location and look up at the stars is, “Wow! I bet I can see a million stars!”

July and August are the two months most likely for this scene to take place. The summer sky—with the summer Milky Way—is simply incredible when viewed far away from city lights. Seemingly countless stars of all brightnesses immersed in the Milky Way’s gently glowing indistinct regions hint at sights lying just beyond reach. Add to that the earthbound sounds of crickets, frogs and the occasional hoot of owls, along with the smell of the cooler, fresh country air make the experience almost magical.

Find a nearby state park, or take an early-evening drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Take binoculars, a lawn chair or a blanket, mosquito repellant and a red flashlight.

Focus your attention towards the summer constellation Scorpius standing nearly upright directly south after darkness settles. Admire its “J-hook” shape and gaze at the glowing regions all around. Can you trace the scorpion that it represents? Can you see the star cluster glimmering on its southeast corner? How much more can you see by just using household binoculars?

Lose yourself in the stars!

