In the Swing of Things in Kentucky

Clay County’s collection of swinging bridges—some with ties to past centuries—is well worth the tour.

× Expand Danny Finley The swinging bridges of Clay County, Kentucky are relics of another time, but unlike some more modern crossings, are largely immune to high water.

Clay County, Kentucky has much to love: beautiful vistas, rich history and even its own petroglyph. In the spring, it’s known as “the Redbud Capital of the World.” But, year-round, it’s also known as “The Land of Swinging Bridges.”

Inexpensive to build and mostly immune to high water, swinging bridges were among the earliest means of connecting river-divided communities in the Appalachians. The Clay County bridges range in style from a “relic of times gone by” to a unique arched design that soars over Goose Creek. There’s also a bridge located on the route travelled by Daniel Boone in 1769.

Many of the bridges can be accessed by the public. All of them are near either beautiful vistas or historic attractions.

So if you are looking for a good excuse for a beautiful drive, swing by the visitor’s center in Manchester or find driving directions here: claycountykentucky.org/swinging-bridges-and-barns.

