Western North Carolina 26-Acre Tract Now Protected for Wildlife and Recreation

Catherine Falls is a highlight of the 26-acre property in Caldwell County.

Peregrine falcons, Canada warblers, wood thrushes and Acadian flycatchers are among the species that now have more habitat under permanent protection in North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Conservancy purchased 26 acres next to the Pisgah National Forest in Caldwell County. Curtis Creek flows along the eastern boundary and contains the 15-foot high Catherine Falls, and several other headwater streams and springs flow through the tract. Owners Bern and Ellen Schumak sold the property at a discount to the conservancy.

“After owning and enjoying the property for years and raising my family, it only seemed appropriate that others should be able to enjoy the beauty of Backbone Ridge and the peacefulness of Catherine Falls,” says Bern Schumak. Funding was made possible by Fred and Alice Stanback and the state. The property was transferred to the N.C. State Forest Service which will open it to the public for education and recreation.

blueridgeconservancy.org

