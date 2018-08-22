Heirloom Rivers in the Blue Ridge: Wild & Scenic Rivers Act Turns 50

× Expand North Carolina’s Wilson Creek is one of the region’s five designated Wild & Scenic Rivers.

For 50 years, the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act (1968) has protected 208 rivers flowing through 40 states and Puerto Rico via balance and responsible stewardship. Five heirloom rivers meander, splash and tumble through our beloved Blue Ridge Mountains.

Bluestone National Scenic River, West Virginia: Flowing through a 1,000-foot gorge over deep blue limestone streambeds, this river’s landscape boasts rich biological diversity with 1,000+ plant species. Also, see remains of the lost town of Lilly, an original Appalachian mountain settlement prior dam development flooding. (10 miles protected/Access—easy to moderate)

New River (South Fork), North Carolina: Despite its name, this is one of North America’s oldest rivers, flowing north even before the mountains appeared. Hills, meadows, wildflowers, and placid waters distinguish this ancient waterway. (26.5 miles protected/Access—easy)

West Virginia’s Bluestone is another of the region’s five designated Wild & Scenic Rivers.

Wilson Creek, North Carolina: This area has sweeping vistas, 4,000-foot ridges, churning whitewater, trout pools, miles of hiking/biking trails, campsites, rock climbing, and cliffs to explore. (23.2 miles protected/Access—easy)

Horsepasture River, North Carolina: An escarpment river in rugged terrain, it’s famous for five major waterfalls and mountain gorges. (4.2 miles protected/Access—difficult)

Chattooga River, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia:

One of only a few free-flowing, untouched systems remaining in the southeastern U.S. Serious whitewater, hiking, camping, fishing, and ancient geological formations. (58.7 miles protected/Access —easy to moderate)

Add your voice to new river conservation at 5000Miles.org. There are currently two new Blue Ridge projects: Nantahala Pisgah National Forest, and Nolichucky River, both in North Carolina.

