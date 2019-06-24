Gatlinburg Skylift Reopens (And It's Longer Than Ever!)

The Gatlinburg Skylift has come back from the ‘16 fire longer than ever.

There’s a new way to appreciate the awe-inspiring view of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and beyond. The Gatlinburg SkyLift has been a family favorite since 1954—you might even have your own story of riding to the top and claiming a family photo along the way. Now there’s a chance for new memories while gazing at the great views. The attraction expanded this spring to add the SkyBridge, which at 680 feet, is billed as the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America. For those brave enough to cross, there are glass panels (15 feet) in the middle of the bridge to give a view of what’s below. The bridge is 140 feet above the terrain.

The only way to access the new SkyBridge is by riding the open air chairlift, which starts in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and rises to the top of Crockett Mountain.

“We have covered seating and amphitheater-style seating to look out at the mountains,” says Julie Ard, communications director for the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. “There’s also a two level Sky Center with retail, food and beverage on the main level and additional seating, balcony and a bar upstairs.

Other things are also in the works including a SkyZip, a hiking trail and an elevated boardwalk. Ard says they hope to potentially complete these attractions by the middle of this summer.

The devastating fire that ripped through Gatlinburg in November 2016 caused damage to the SkyLift and surrounding area. They replaced the chairlift and put it back into action beginning on Memorial Day 2017. Now they are welcoming visitors to the expanded and upgraded facilities.

“The idea to build a bridge on the adjacent property came from our longtime Gatlinburg SkyLift General Manager, Randy Watson,” says Ard. “His familiarity with other attractions in the greater region and first-hand knowledge of how much the views of the highest peaks in the Smoky Mountains are sought after and cherished by those visiting Gatlinburg and returning year after year to ride the SkyLift led him to thoughts of a bridge. ”

There’s no limitation on who can ride to the top. Ard says they can accommodate physical handicaps by slowing or stopping the lift to load and unload. “Up to three people can ride side by side on the chairlift, but each person must fit comfortably in the chair with the safety bar lowered.”

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is open daily year-round. Check gatlinburgskylift.com for price, location, and other information.

