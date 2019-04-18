‘Fortnite’ Creator Works to Preserve North Carolina Lands

× Expand “Fortnite” creator Tim Sweeney is helping create a different kind of landscape in the North Carolina mountains.

Video game developer Tim Sweeney knows how to create intricate digital worlds for gamers, but he also appreciates stepping away from his screen and enjoying the natural world. He’s the founder of Epic Games and best known for his popular Fortnite game as well as other games such as Unreal Tournament and Gears of War.

Word is also getting out about his efforts to protect land in Western North Carolina for other generations. He’s spent millions on conservation projects and has bought almost 40,000 acres in the last 10 years giving him the status of one of the largest private land owners in North Carolina.

He’s modest about his focus on preserving the natural beauty and declined an interview when asked, but his legacy will be woven in with the protections he has set in place including 7,000 acres of The Box Creek Wilderness, which is nestled in the Blue Ridge foothills south of Marion, North Carolina. Sweeney, who lives in Cary, North Carolina, donated $15 million for a conservation easement to protect the Box Creek area after hearing about plans to run power lines through the unspoiled beauty.

Want More?

The article above appears in our May/June 2019 issue. For more like it, subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription. Thank you!