Alderson’s Store Legacy Lives

Alderson’s, of Alderson, West Virginia, has held on against the tide of retail closings.

× Expand Sarah Alderson stands outside the historic store bearing her family’s name in the town also carrying that name.

Downtown businesses open and close in the blink of an eye these days. But not all. Some mercantiles have managed to stick around to serve five or six generations of shoppers.

Alderson’s store in Alderson, West Virginia, is one of these long-lasting perennials. Although two or three other general stores in the southern Appalachians are a few years older, Alderson’s store is the region’s oldest general store continuously operated by the same family.

And in spring 2020—its 134th year—Alderson’s will be adding the electronic component to its sales. Sarah Alderson, fourth generation owner, says some of the store’s merchandise can be purchased online.

Ever since its founding in 1887, J.M. Alderson General Merchandise (now just Alderson’s) has been owned by the Alderson family. The general store sold necessities including patent medicines, glassware, lamps, shoes and groceries. Now Sarah Alderson presides over an eclectic mix of gifts, jewelry, glassware, purses, antiques, clothing, and a big collection of West Virginia-themed books.

“It’s quite a mix,” says Sarah Alderson. “We’ve returned to our general store roots.”

The great-granddaughter of the store’s founder, Alderson moved back home seven years ago to help her mother, Betty June Thompson Alderson, manage the shop. The store reverted to a general store under Sarah’s influence.

Sarah Alderson says the interior looks exactly like it did when built, and she has pictures to prove it. The store is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Sitting just yards from the Greenbrier River, the business has survived fire, basement flooding and time. The original store burned to the ground in 1930, but was rebuilt on the same block.

Alderson’s Store has become a destination, a reason for a day trip from nearby Greenbrier and Pipestem resorts. Although at first glance, the store appears a throwback to the time of church hats and white gloves, much of its merchandise is surprisingly modern.

Patrons praise the Alderson’s personal attention. Sarah keeps a “customer wish list” notebook she takes on buying trips, always looking for things to delight individual customers.

Alderson’s Store: 203 S. Monroe St., Alderson. Hours seasonal; 304-445-2851; or Facebook.

—su clauson-wicker

The story above appears in our March/April 2020 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription. Thank you for your support!