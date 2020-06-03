Wait, Bigfoot Habitat Preserved? (Well, at Least a Carnivorous Plant)

× Expand Becky and Wayne Welch sold a 68-acre tract along the Jacob Fork River to the Foothills Conservancy, which will transfer it to North Carolina State Parks.

Are you a Bigfoot believer? Then you’ll be glad to know that the Foothills Conservancy has purchased a 17-acre tract in Burke County, N.C. where the legendary half-man, half-ape prowls.

Or so some say.

But one thing is for sure, the tract harbors Jonas Ridge bog, a scarce example of a Southern Appalachian marsh filled with ecological treasures, including the carnivorous, and endangered mountain sweet pitcher plant. Over in Catawba County, the conservancy also recently purchased a 68-acre tract along Jacob Fork River.

Becky and Wayne Welch had inherited the property, and, realizing it was ideally suited for public recreation, decided to sell to the conservancy, which will transfer the property to North Carolina State Parks to be managed for paddling and fishing access to the river, and to become part of the new Wilderness Gateway State Trail.

"I am so happy with the outcome of our land, and I know my father would be happy too,” Becky Welch says. “I’m excited for the conservancy and state parks, and I look forward to one day coming back up there and seeing this vision come to light.” foothillsconservancy.org.

