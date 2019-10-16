Creature Feature: Keeping the Peace

What do you do if your neighbor hates the wildlife you’re trying to attract?

So, after months of nurturing those beautiful native perennials, hanging bird feeders in your backyard and setting out cute little homes for the bats and the toads, your next-door neighbor starts to complain about the wildlife you’re attracting. Now what?

Such conflicts are common, says John Griffin, senior director of urban wildlife programs for The Humane Society of the U.S.

“People have different aesthetic understanding and appreciation for different creatures,” he says. “Some frame them negatively and some really enjoy them. It has so much to do with perspective.”

At community meetings where residents are expressing either their fear of “encroaching” wildlife or their frustration with each other over what to do about it, Griffin says, “The response is incredibly varied. A lot of it is about perception—what these animals are doing outside of our home. So many people think if they move to an urban area, that these animals don’t belong here. But they absolutely do. They’re part of a functioning system. What we work a lot on is raising the awareness and educational level of folks who may not know much about these animals. It helps them better understand how they coexist [with us].”

Take skunks, for example. The mild-mannered mammals eat a lot of garden pests and, contrary to public opinion, aren’t looking for someone to spray.

“It’s hard for them to see and sometimes they stumble into situations where if someone’s not reading it right, they can get sprayed,” Griffin says. “That’s a precious defense mechanism for them and they don’t use it recklessly.”

Even so, it doesn’t help to taunt your non-animal-loving neighbor by adding even more wildlife habitats without trying to get to the real root of the problem. Put yourself in his shoes, find out what he’s specifically concerned about—Attacks on his kids or dogs? Property damage? A repeat of a scary childhood experience?—and try to understand his perspective.

“You can’t blame people if they hear this and that about animals and insects. Much of that uncertainty and mischaracterization is the impetus behind people saying, ‘I don’t like them,’” Griffin says. “Have a little bit of empathy and be willing to have a constructive conversation to better understand what might be driving their misunderstanding. … [Getting angry] is such a human thing to do when you don’t talk about it. It does fester and it can escalate quickly.”

Griffin, who’s hosted community meetings about these issues for 10 years, sees “a pretty constant onslaught” of negative input. But it isn’t all bad. “We do hear from individuals and communities that have found a way to compromise. Maybe one neighbor worked with another on feeding or they made some minor adjustments like moving a bird feeder or cleaning an area up a little bit or moving it. And we’ve found communities that have come to appreciate skunks or bats because they took the time to discuss it.”

Tips for Co-Existing with Wildlife—and Your Neighbors

John Griffin, senior director of urban wildlife programs for The Humane Society of the U.S., offers this advice for minimizing conflicts:

Define wildlife-friendly boundaries. “For someone who’s used to a more controlled aesthetic, a really manicured area, and that’s their definition of a lawn, then that can be challenging,” Griffin notes. Keep shrubs pruned and consider attractive fencing, garden edging and pathways.

Plant more, feed less. Select native perennials, including some with berries and other avian treats. Once those are established, you won’t have to put out as much seed and suet.

Remember location, location, location. Don’t place feeders too close to a neighbor’s house.

Talk up the good side. Gently point out that most critters are beneficial. One bat, for example, can eat up to 100 insects per hour and reduce the potential for bug bites at your cookout, Griffin says.

Clean up. Dispose of sunflower seed shells and other refuse that can attract rodents.

Find common ground. Ask your neighbor what kinds of animals s/he appreciates, and why. Maybe you can connect by talking about—and trying to attract—one you both enjoy.

Arm yourself with information. Check websites like wildneighbors.org or humanegardener.com for more info on living with neighborhood wildlife.

