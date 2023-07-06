10 Diners Worth the Drive

Across the mountain region, there are hundreds. Here are a few our readers say are sure to please.

× Expand Pink Cadillac | Facebook The Pink Cadillac Diner, near Natural Bridge, Virginia, offers all-day breakfast items plus ice cream and pervasively pink decor.

High’s Restaurant (Monterey, Virginia). High’s has been a staple since 1901 for its classic American comfort foods and specialty entrees. Try the signature dessert, Fire and Ice Cream—a big ice cream bowl set on fire without melting the deliciousness inside. Pre-dessert fare includes half-pound burgers, fried fish and barbeque. highsrestaurant.com

Hob-Nob Drive-In (Gate City, Virginia). This family-owned establishment has been drawing crowds for 60 years. The short order menu offers cheeseburgers, sandwiches, salads and fries. Grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs are also served just as when Hob-Nob first opened—with a scoop of chili on them. Don’t miss the thick and creamy milkshake, classic banana split, loaded sundae or a Monster Cone. facebook.com/hobnobdrive

Kathy’s Restaurant (Staunton, Virginia). Memories from Kathy’s childhood inspire many selections, especially the all-day breakfast menu, including homemade biscuits and gravy, corned beef hash and a vast assortment of omelets. Southern-inspired fried chicken and hamburger steaks are also a hit. But it’s the gourmet pancakes that top everything: Flavors include blueberry, lemon, apple and strawberry. The pancake mix is available at the restaurant and on the website. kathys-restaurant.com

Mel’s Diner (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee). This classic 1950s diner welcomes with a jukebox, checkered floors and all the American classics, including breakfast platters, sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream floats and much more. Everything is served all day long, so order a Mel’s Famous Ultimate Banana Split any time! melsdinerpf.com

Pink Cadillac Diner (Natural Bridge, Virginia). “The King of Rock and Roll” is honored in every way at this iconic diner with the pink Caddy out front. While their famous 12-ounce, double-decker Elvis burger is a fan favorite, customers also enjoy Pink Cadillac’s all-day breakfast selections and the 12 different ice cream flavors. facebook.com/ThePinkCadillacDiner

Pop’s Diner (Hendersonville, North Carolina).The old-school feel of checkerboard floors and a pink and blue color scheme belies that Pop’s opened its doors only 11 years ago. Best known for its all-day breakfast, Pop’s also offers burgers that ring a bell—the Jailhouse Rock, Buddy Holly and Frankie Vallie. The side dishes are unique—fried squash, and corn nuggets among others. popsdinernc.com

Sunrise Grill (Boone, North Carolina). For over 20 years, Sunrise has been serving up jalapeno popper grilled cheese, soysage patties, Belgian waffle sandwiches and goat cheese grits among other classic favorites. A Yelp poll voted their eggs benedict best in North Carolina. sunrisegrillboone.com

The Beacon Drive-In (Spartanburg, South Carolina).The Beacon is the second largest drive-in restaurant in the U.S., keeping the old-school curb service alive since 1946. They’re known for their Chili Cheese A-Plenty, a chili cheeseburger hidden underneath heaping piles of fries and onion rings. The Southern-style sweet tea is served in a cup of shaved ice and finished with a spritz of lemon. beacondrivein.com

The Hole in the Wall (Blairsville, Georgia). Union County’s oldest diner opened in 1931 and is known for the excellent service and food that’s “so good you’ll swear your grandma made it.” Owner and chef Mark Cox has curated an extensive menu of internationally inspired signature dishes and Southern-style diner eats. holeinthewallga.com

Wright’s Dairy-Rite (Staunton, Virginia).Wright’s takes customers back in time as they place orders via speakers or phone from their cars or table. The drive-in specializes in hand-pattied burgers, homemade onion rings, footlong hot dogs and more. Wright’s dessert offerings are the main attraction—funnel cake fries, hot fudge cake, malted milkshakes or a warm donut topped with ice cream. dairy-rite.com

