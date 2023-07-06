Best New Attractions & Destinations

With so many new things to see and do in the Blue Ridge Mountains, there was no way we could list them all. Here are a handful that impressed our readers.

× Expand Virginia Scenic Railway Virginia Scenic Railway began service in the summer of 2022.

Virginia Scenic Railway (Staunton, Virginia). Sit back and soak in the beauty of the Virginia countryside from a renovated 1940s passenger car. The Alleghany Special heads west from Staunton and ventures through the Shenandoah Valley. The Blue Ridge Flyer route departs the Queen City and passes through the Blue Ridge Tunnel. Both Trains run Thursday through Sunday. All tickets include a meal, dessert and beverage selection. 434-391-9772; virginiascenicrailway.com

Learn more from our May/June 2023 article: BlueRidgeCountry.com/TrainRides

Virginia Maple Syrup Trail (Highland County, Virginia). Highland County is known for its maple syrup, and in 2020, developed a seven-stop tour. Participants collect stamps along the way. Camps stamp passports year-round with the exception of select dates in March. 540-468-2550; virginiamaplesyrup.com

Soaky Mountain Waterpark (Sevierville, Tennessee). This 50-acre aquatic amusement park opened in ‘21 and features 20 attractions for all ages. Highlights include an inflatable obstacle course, a wave pool, water slides and water coasters. 833-687-6259; soakymountainwaterpark.com

New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia). While not a new attraction, the New River Gorge was designated a national park by Congress in 2021, and this year, 963 acres of public hunting and outdoor recreation land was added. There are eight primitive campsites—those that have limited restroom facilities and no drinking water or power hookups—and visitors don’t have to pay a fee to stay overnight. Also consider whitewater rafting or hiking on one of the park’s many trails. 304-465-0508; nps.gov/neri/index.htm

Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail (Nelson County, Virginia). The 1858 Blue Ridge Tunnel was built to allow trains to travel under Rockfish Gap, and reopened as a public trail in 2020. Visitors are welcome to venture through this nearly mile-long historical landmark, but be sure to bring a headlamp or flashlight. 434-263-7130; blueridgetunnel.org

For more, see our March/April 2022 feature: blueridgecountry.com/Crozet

The story above first appeared in our July / August 2023 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!