WNC Nature Center Turns 100, Beats Helene, Launches New Features

The 2025 twin anniversaries of The WNC Nature Center’s turning 100 and the Friends of WNC Nature Center celebrating 50 years have been marked with both challenge and success. Ongoing hurricane recovery and major renovations have highlighted the year for the wildlife park in Asheville, North Carolina. While all the animals — more than 100, including black bear, red panda, river otter, bobcat and red and gray wolves — remained safe following Hurricane Helene, perimeter repairs and destroyed bridge access were among the circumstances that closed the park for almost six months. Repairs were made with the help of Association of Zoos & Aquariums partners nationwide. Public access resumed in March.

The Friends group is the non-profit partner of the Nature Center, and provides support through fundraising, membership and community programming.

During the year of celebrations, the Nature Center has been working to complete major renovations. The transformations through the Gateway to the Southern Appalachians project include a renovated farm yard and a new native pollinator garden, along with butterfly play features. A new gift shop is close to opening as well.

Helene brought challenges, but it also sparked determination as the park not only worked to reopen, but to thrive. “The Nature Center’s centennial this year is more than a milestone; it’s proof of the resilience of our community and the enduring impact of this wildlife park,” says Kate Frost, executive director, Friends of the WNC Nature Center.

WNC Nature Center: 75 Gashes Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28805; 828-259-8092; wildwnc.org

